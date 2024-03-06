Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 88,850 Shares of Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) by 89.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,850 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vigil Neuroscience were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIGL. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter worth $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter worth $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 6,988.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $116.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIGL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vigil Neuroscience from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vigil Neuroscience has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

