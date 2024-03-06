Laurion Capital Management LP Has $80,000 Stock Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.70). Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

