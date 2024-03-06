Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Reduces Holdings in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in BRC were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRCC. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BRC by 251.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BRC by 556.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 15.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRCC stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.86. BRC Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,851,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,476,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

