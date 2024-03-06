Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 2,611 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 42.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 109.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nomura in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura Stock Performance

NMR opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America raised Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nomura

Nomura Profile

(Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.