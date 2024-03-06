Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 18,725 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.9% in the second quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 10.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lowered Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

