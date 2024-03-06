Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $206,000 in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.50. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.