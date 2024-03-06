Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Grows Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after buying an additional 9,341,798 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,932,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,378,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,666,000 after buying an additional 2,933,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $15.13.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

