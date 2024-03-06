Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Acquired by Alethea Capital Management LLC

Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Kura Oncology accounts for approximately 3.9% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alethea Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Kura Oncology worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 54,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,236,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 696.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 110,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 96,743 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,374,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,891,000 after buying an additional 1,136,044 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

Shares of KURA stock traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,120. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.86. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $23.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 12.26, a current ratio of 12.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $26,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,602 shares in the company, valued at $384,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,841,981.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $26,628.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,415. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KURA. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

