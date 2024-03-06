KPP Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,967 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 34,848 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 160,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,109,621 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $123,235,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 460.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 45,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,260 shares of company stock worth $4,083,288 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $161.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $167.83.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

