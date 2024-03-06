KPP Advisory Services LLC Takes $241,000 Position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 898.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 53,594 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,416.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 298,329 shares during the period.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

TAXF opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.49.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

