KPP Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 59,074 Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 59,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $56,000.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
