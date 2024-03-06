KPP Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,911 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after buying an additional 9,059,409 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,958,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,097,000 after buying an additional 48,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after buying an additional 1,111,338 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,171,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,740,000 after purchasing an additional 816,830 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

USMV stock opened at $81.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.34.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

