KPP Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,829 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,829 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN stock opened at $159.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.81 and a 200-day moving average of $131.97. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $163.88.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 14.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LEN

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.