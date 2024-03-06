KPP Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,355 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,186 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,303,000 after buying an additional 717,795 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after buying an additional 523,240 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,161,000 after buying an additional 338,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,961,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $233.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $179.27 and a twelve month high of $236.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.74.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

