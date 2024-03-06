KPP Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 23,779 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 91,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

RQI opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

