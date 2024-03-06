KPP Advisory Services LLC Invests $228,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $101.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

