Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Korn Ferry updated its Q4 guidance to $1.09-1.17 EPS.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 3.2 %

KFY stock opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.18. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $66.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

