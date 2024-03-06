Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Shares Gap Up to $26.75

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.75, but opened at $28.99. Kodiak Gas Services shares last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 86,919 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KGS

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.