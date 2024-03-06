Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.24

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.24 and last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 9015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KGS

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 0.8 %

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,928,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth about $984,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,654,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.