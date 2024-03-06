KeyCorp Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $430.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $375.00 to $430.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.42.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $297.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4,958.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $338.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,898 shares of company stock valued at $60,878,879. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

