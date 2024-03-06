Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Shares Sold by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,111 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.75% of Kernel Group worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kernel Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 398,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kernel Group by 64.4% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kernel Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,095,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kernel Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 878,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 45,922 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kernel Group Stock Performance

Kernel Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. 207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,547. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65.

About Kernel Group

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

