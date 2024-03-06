Kennedy Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,118,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,177,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XHR. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 90.29 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on XHR. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

