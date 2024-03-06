Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 91,815 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,072 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 91,815 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ANIP shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANIP opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $683,083.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 957,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,217,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 46,226 shares of company stock worth $2,489,093 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.