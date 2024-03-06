Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 72,152 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72,152 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $12,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,201,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,167,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRL opened at $108.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.95. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.23 and a 12-month high of $116.36. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,134 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total transaction of $439,113.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,798.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

