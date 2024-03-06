Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,047 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Axon Enterprise worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,883,000 after buying an additional 870,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 22.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,915,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $568,817,000 after buying an additional 538,119 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after buying an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 101.6% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 31.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,646,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,224,000 after purchasing an additional 393,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,992,915.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,152 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,454. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.90.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $317.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.27. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $325.63.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

