Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $9.82 Million Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 909,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,830 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of F.N.B. worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $46,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,650 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 535.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,891,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after acquiring an additional 942,178 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $33,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,653.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of FNB opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. F.N.B.’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

