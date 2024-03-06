Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $9.43 Million Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Paylocity worth $9,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 89.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PCTY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.47.

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $4,299,716.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,383,899.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,664 shares of company stock worth $5,824,107 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

PCTY stock opened at $164.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.87. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $139.40 and a 1-year high of $230.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $326.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

