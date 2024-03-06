Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $9.30 Million Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,516 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,609 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Popular by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,005,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Popular by 7.6% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 693,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,697,000 after buying an additional 49,255 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 597,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 174,225 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Popular Stock Performance

Popular stock opened at $85.99 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $702.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Popular’s payout ratio is 32.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

