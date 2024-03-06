Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $10.10 Million Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 58,990 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 17.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 33.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 6.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total value of $11,299,170.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,245,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,004,636.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $135.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.06. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $71.36 and a 12-month high of $139.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ARES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.45.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

