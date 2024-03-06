Kennedy Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $10,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chemed in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 7.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 495.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CHE opened at $636.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $592.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.10. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $492.84 and a twelve month high of $649.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.64 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 23.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHE

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.