Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,341 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $10,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,041,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,478,000 after purchasing an additional 787,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,752,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,658,000 after purchasing an additional 150,945 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 22.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,857,000 after purchasing an additional 493,857 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 38.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,974,000 after purchasing an additional 643,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,479 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,099. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $216.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.56 and its 200-day moving average is $191.72. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $158.93 and a 12-month high of $219.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

