Kellanova (NYSE:K) is Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the quarter. Kellanova accounts for about 5.0% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hall Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.23% of Kellanova worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of K. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Kellanova by 491.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kellanova by 81.8% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Kellanova by 205.4% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $53.95. The company had a trading volume of 887,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,010. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $72.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 81.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.27.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $4,192,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,320,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,438,403.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $46,770,248 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

