KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Short Interest Update

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the January 31st total of 5,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.37. KB Home has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $69.58.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on KB Home from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Insider Activity

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,583,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock worth $22,400,005. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Mariner LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in KB Home by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

