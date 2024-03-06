KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Up to $47.45

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.45, but opened at $51.20. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $51.55, with a volume of 47,119 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 156.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 125.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

