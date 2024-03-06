Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. White forecasts that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

KPTI stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $143.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.

Insider Activity

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 80,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $94,149.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Mason sold 27,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $32,393.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 404,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,754.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 80,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $94,149.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,520 shares of company stock worth $192,307. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,960,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after acquiring an additional 601,901 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 52.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,335,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 457,358 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

