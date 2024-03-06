Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.73

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.73 and last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 8667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Karat Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on KRT
Karat Packaging Trading Down 2.5 %
Karat Packaging Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karat Packaging
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Karat Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the third quarter worth $461,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the third quarter worth $1,937,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Karat Packaging
Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Karat Packaging
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Michael Burry’s New Stock Picks That You Might Want To Buy
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- BUD Stock Reverses on Lower Bud Light Sales, Is the Bottom In?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Here’s the One Chinese EV Stock Worth Buying and Holding
Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.