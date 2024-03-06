Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.73

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.73 and last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 8667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Karat Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $577.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Karat Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the third quarter worth $461,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the third quarter worth $1,937,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

