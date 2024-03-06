Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaman from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 147.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.32. Kaman has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $45.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kaman by 236.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kaman by 99.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kaman by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Kaman by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

