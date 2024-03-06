Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KALU. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,249,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,012,000 after buying an additional 134,073 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 105.5% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 113,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 58,171 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $71.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $53.67 and a 1 year high of $88.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average of $66.83.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.01 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 105.48%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

