Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.50.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KALU. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KALU opened at $71.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $53.67 and a 1 year high of $88.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day moving average of $66.83.
Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.01 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 105.48%.
About Kaiser Aluminum
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.
