Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.21

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 97537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Jumia Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.60 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 73,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
