JT Stratford LLC Sells 9,706 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

JT Stratford LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BAC opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $280.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.