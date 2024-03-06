JT Stratford LLC Sells 2,285 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

JT Stratford LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 172.6% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $113.25 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $115.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average of $91.09. The firm has a market cap of $207.73 billion, a PE ratio of 69.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.23.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

