JT Stratford LLC Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

JT Stratford LLC lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,059,834,000 after acquiring an additional 368,898 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,828,537,000 after acquiring an additional 569,850 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVX opened at $150.95 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The company has a market capitalization of $280.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.