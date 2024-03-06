JT Stratford LLC Raises Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $450,560,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,334.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,123,000 after purchasing an additional 147,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,389,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $2,711.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,447.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,170.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,500.53 and a 12-month high of $2,733.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,744 shares of company stock worth $11,607,678 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

