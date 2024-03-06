JT Stratford LLC Makes New Investment in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,283 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Yelp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,681 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Yelp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,171 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Yelp by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Stock Down 0.9 %

YELP opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.40. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.53 and a twelve month high of $48.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $342.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.83 million. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Yelp’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,141,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,750 shares of company stock worth $676,270 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on YELP. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Yelp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

