JT Stratford LLC Makes New Investment in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Capri in the third quarter worth approximately $9,996,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at $16,571,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at $87,352,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at $18,900,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter valued at $128,347,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPRI opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

