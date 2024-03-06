JT Stratford LLC Invests $534,000 in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in Dropbox by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Dropbox by 424.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of DBX opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,111.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,055 shares of company stock worth $392,935 over the last ninety days. 25.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

