JT Stratford LLC Invests $1.12 Million in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,424 shares of company stock worth $20,347,634. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $332.70 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $347.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.18 and its 200 day moving average is $299.75. The company has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.87.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

