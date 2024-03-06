JT Stratford LLC Increases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after acquiring an additional 591,787 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $726,454,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $151.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.85 and a 52-week high of $157.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.54.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,961 shares of company stock worth $1,956,007 over the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

