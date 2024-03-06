JT Stratford LLC Has $714,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $220.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $222.94.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

