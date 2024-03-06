JT Stratford LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

JT Stratford LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Leonardo DRS during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Leonardo DRS during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 196.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ DRS opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.87. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $23.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.03 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

